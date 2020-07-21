  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Earnings

Why brokerages are bullish on this cement major despite a 40% decline in net profit in June quarter

Updated : July 21, 2020 12:35 PM IST

Despite the decline in profit, the stock surged nearly 7% to Rs 1,422.95 per share on BSE in intra-day deals.
Brokerage houses CLSA and Jefferies raised the target price for the stock while maintaining a 'buy' call post the results.
However, the stock has lost over 9% in the last one year and declined 3% since the beginning of this year.
Why brokerages are bullish on this cement major despite a 40% decline in net profit in June quarter

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Bajaj Finance Q1FY21: Profit falls 19%; provides additional Rs 1,450 crore for COVID-19

Bajaj Finance Q1FY21: Profit falls 19%; provides additional Rs 1,450 crore for COVID-19

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up 1.3% as bank index rises 350 points; Indian Oil top gainer

Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty up 1.3% as bank index rises 350 points; Indian Oil top gainer

Den Networks posts over four-fold jump in Q1 profit at Rs 58.32 crore

Den Networks posts over four-fold jump in Q1 profit at Rs 58.32 crore

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement