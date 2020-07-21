Earnings Why brokerages are bullish on this cement major despite a 40% decline in net profit in June quarter Updated : July 21, 2020 12:35 PM IST Despite the decline in profit, the stock surged nearly 7% to Rs 1,422.95 per share on BSE in intra-day deals. Brokerage houses CLSA and Jefferies raised the target price for the stock while maintaining a 'buy' call post the results. However, the stock has lost over 9% in the last one year and declined 3% since the beginning of this year. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply