Why brokerages are bullish on this cement major despite a 40% decline in net profit in June quarter

Domestic brokerages retained their bullish view on cement major ACC despite the company reporting a 40.53 percent decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 270.95 crore for the quarter ending June. It had reported a net profit of Rs 451.30 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue of the company also decreased 37.31 percent to Rs 2,600.83 crore in Q1FY21, over Rs 4,149.72 crore in the same period last year.

The decline was on the back of the COVID-19 led lockdown, due to which the company had to shut down its plants in accordance with government orders.

Despite the decline in profit, the stock surged nearly 7 percent to Rs 1,422.95 per share on BSE in intra-day deals led by positive views by major brokerages.

However, the stock has lost over 9 percent in the last year and declined 3 percent since the beginning of this year. In the last month, it has gained 10 percent.

As per analysts, ACC delivered exceptional operating performance. On the back of strong pricing tailwinds especially for the Southern exposure of ACC and optimization of freight and misc. expenses, the company posted an EBITDA of Rs 525 crore, which was above street estimates.

Brokerage houses CLSA and Jefferies raised the target price for the stock while maintaining a 'buy' call post the results.

"India cement/concrete maker ACC reported strong 2Q results with Ebitda of Rs 525 crore (down 10 percent QoQ). A higher volume decline was more than offset by lower costs and higher realisation," CLSA said in an earnings review report.

"While we expect some cost savings to reverse, the results reinforce our thesis that with a renewed focus on costs and visibility on medium-term growth, ACC is better positioned in the current environment. We raise EBITDA estimates 3-6 percent," it added.

The brokerage raised its target to Rs 1,675 per share from Rs 1,575 earlier.

Meanwhile, Jefferies said that the June quarter earnings address the key investor concerns on its ability to optimise costs. However, it added that the sector will see volatile trends due to a tough macro. Jefferies raises the firm's EPS estimates by 11-24 percent to factor in lower than expected costs and raises the target price to Rs 1,700 per share.

Citi also has a 'buy' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,100 per share. It said that it remains constructive on the stock and added that the company should focus on margin and profitability.