Whirlpool of India likely to be excluded from F&O segment - Nuvama explains why

By Hormaz Fatakia  Mar 3, 2023 12:22:37 PM IST (Published)

According to Nuvama, the current open interest in Whirlpool of India is just Rs 100 crore or $12 million.

Nuvama Alternative and Quantitative Research believes that Whirlpool of India has a very high change of getting excluded from the futures and options segment from the June series.

A stock is excluded from the F&O segment if it fails to meet any of these criteria for three consecutive months - average median quarter sigma, Market Wide Position Limit Value and Average Daily Deliverable Value.
According to Nuvama, the current open interest in Whirlpool of India is just Rs 100 crore or $12 million.
"As per our calculation, the stock might fail to meet the minimum delivery criteria for the third consecutive month till mid-March," the firm said. "If our analysis and expectations hold true, then the official announcement for exclusion can be expected by the latter half of March," Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative Research said.
Nine stocks have been excluded from the futures and options space since April last year. Out of those nine, eight failed to meet the average deliverable value criteria.
StockExcluded In
Strides PharmaApril 2022
Alembic PharmaApril 2022
NBCCMay 2022
Nippon Life AssetJune 2022
GSPLSeptember 2022
Amara Raja BatteriesOctober 2022
Torrent PowerJanuary 2023
FirstSource SolutionsJanuary 2023
Honeywell AutomationFebruary 2023
Seven out of these last nine instances has seen the stock correct two weeks and a week prior to the announcement, with an average decline of 4.5 percent and 3.5 percent respectively, according to Pagaria's note.
However, there has been no clear price trend post the announcement of exclusion.
Shares of Whirlpool of India are trading litle changed at Rs 1,311.50. The stock has declined 12 percent so far this year and over 20 percent during the last 12 months.
