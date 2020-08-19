Market While FII holding in Nifty500 remains near 5-year lows, DII stake hits 5-year high Updated : August 19, 2020 03:19 PM IST In Q1FY21 the Foreign Institutional Investors (FII) and Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) DIIs both saw inflows of $1.7 billion and $4.2 billion. FIIs have reduced ownership in 68 percent of Nifty-500 and 74 percent of Nifty-50 companies Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply