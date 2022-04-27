When aluminium prices rise, it’s good for Hindalco but not for Maruti or Tata Motors because they have to now pay more for input and make a lesser profit on sale. And, that is why global investment management firm CLSA recommends that its clients invest in commodity-producing stocks in these times of high inflation worldwide.

Commodity Producing Stock (in Nifty50) Market cap (Rs. in crore) Performance in a month (%) Reliance 18,80,317.41 6.06 ONGC 2,05,939.17 -7.14 UltraTech Cement 1,89,137.14 3.06 JSW Steel 1,73,072.98 1.93 Vedanta 1,51,308.59 -1.8 Tata Steel 1,49,509.65 -8.76 Hindustan Zinc 1,34,301.76 2.55

According to CLSA, metals, coal, and oil & gas names on the Nifty contribute 17 percent to the Nifty’s FY23 earning per share (EPS) as against a much smaller 6 percent market cap-based weight.

For the same reason mentioned above, CLSA says it may be time to sell some of the stocks from auto, banks, and paint, among other sectors. “The sectors worst hit by higher commodity prices are consumption, auto, paint, and cement. Nearly all of these are stocks trading at much higher multiples than the Nifty.”

In comparison, the metals, coal, and oil & gas names on the Nifty contribute a much larger 17 percent to the Nifty’s FY23 EPS as against a much smaller 6 percent market cap-based weight, as per the CLSA report.

However, the brokerage firm pointed out that this does not include Reliance Industries which contributes 12 percent to Nifty’s market cap weight and makes up 10 percent of the earnings of the index. “Taking into account the fact energy makes up 60 percent of FY23 earnings for Reliance but contributes only 27 percent to our SOTP, it would take up the earning contribution of commodity producers to 22 percent of Nifty’s earnings against these stocks commanding only a 9 percent share of the free float market cap based weight,” as per the report.