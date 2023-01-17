English
Wheels India to launch flow form technology in cast alloy wheel for Indian market

Wheels India to launch flow form technology in cast alloy wheel for Indian market

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 17, 2023 4:27:17 PM IST (Updated)
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 17, 2023 4:27:17 PM IST (Updated)

The technology is one of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in the wheels Industry.

Chennai-based wheel manufacturer Wheels India Ltd. will launch the flow form technology in cast alloy wheels for the Indian market soon.
Flow form technology involves the application of pressure to the inner barrel of the wheel while spinning and after it has been casted. This process stretches and compresses the aluminium, which increases tensile strength.
The product has already been launched for the overseas market. The technology is one of the most advanced manufacturing technologies in the wheels Industry.

The company recently started exporting the flow form wheels to the United States and expects to launch the product soon for the Indian market. The product was also displayed at the ongoing Auto Expo 2023 in Greater Noida.

Wheels India is manufacturing cast alloy wheels at its state-of-the-art cast aluminium plant in Thervoy Kandigai, near Chennai.

Srivats Ram, MD, Wheels India, said, “The flow form technology is lighter, stronger, has increased elongation and much greater shock resistance over a traditional cast wheel. This is likely to increase mileage, safety, and longevity.”

Wheels India is a leading manufacturer of wheels for trucks, agricultural tractors, passenger vehicles, and construction equipment as well as air suspension systems for trucks and buses.

The company also manufactures industrial components for the construction and windmill industry with manufacturing plants in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand.

Shares of Wheels India ended 1 percent higher at Rs 579.95.

First Published: Jan 17, 2023 3:59 PM IST
Mastek shares end lower after subdued quarterly revenue growth, net profit drops 19%

