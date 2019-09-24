Market
What's in a name: Thomas Cook (India) falls over 11% after UK namesake collapses
Updated : September 24, 2019 03:44 PM IST
Thomas Cook (India) fell over 11 percent intraday on Tuesday after the Street mistook it having ties with Thomas Cook (UK), which has resulted into downfall of the stock.
The Indian travel firm since then has been trying to clarify that both entities are different.
Thomas Cook (India) has no ties with Thomas Cook (UK), and is a completely different entity since August 2012.
