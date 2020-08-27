Market What's fuelling smallcaps? Index rises over 80% in five months, outperforming major indices Updated : August 27, 2020 03:32 PM IST In the last five months, the Nifty Smallcap100 index has zoomed over 80 percent, outperforming the benchmark indices. Meanwhile, the Nifty Midcap100 index rose 62 percent during the same period. Stock market analyst Basant Maheshwari said that the biggest returns can be made by buying a small cap. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply