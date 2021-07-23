What’s Buzzing: Spotlight on steel stocks, here’s why

Steel stocks could be in focus in today’s trading session for three broad reasons. One is the production-linked incentives (PLI) scheme that has been announced. Two is that there are production cuts taking place in China. Three is, later in the day, JSW Steel will report its Q1FY22 numbers.

The Union cabinet has approved the PLI scheme for specialty steel. Last year, India produced close to around 102 million tonne and out of that only 18 million tonne was speciality steel. The government is targeting to take the speciality steel number to around 42 million tonne this year.

China’s production cut is likely to continue. China said that in the first half of the year, the production has jumped up by around 12 percent in Jiangsu province. However, the goal for this year is that the production should not be more than last year. That entails that they will have to cut the production by around 6 million tonne which will create a bit of a shortage.

According to JPMorgan, these cuts will support prices and it could help Indian steel prices as well.

Tata Steel is JPMorgan’s top pick because of its captive iron ore and exposure to Europe.

