What’s Buzzing: Nomura increases target price on SBI, here’s why

Nomura has put out a note on State Bank of India (SBI) wherein they have increased its target price by 5 percent to about Rs 580.

According to Nomura, going ahead net interest margin (NIM) will improve with the pick-up in loan growth as well as reversals in asset-liability duration.

The gap between SBI and private peers non-performing loan (NPL) formation will be low which aid in credit cost to be historical low.

Nomura expects ROA to improve by 40 basis point and ROE by 5 percent over the next two fiscals.

SBI is currently trading at around Rs 425, being up by almost 0.26 percent in the last one month alone on the NSE. In the last six months, the stock has seen a phenomenal rise of around 53.09 percent.

