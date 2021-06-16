What’s Buzzing: Jubilant Foodworks at record high, here’s why

Jubilant Foodworks’ store addition pace has picked up, which is a positive from medium-term to long-term. In Q3, 50 new Domino’s outlets were opened and in Q4, 46 new outlets were opened. This is something that's definitely a positive.

The business saw recovery in April and May. The delivery business grew 37 percent and 56 percent respectively in April and May.

Strong management changes that were announced was also a positive thing for the company. Pratik Pota, the CEO of the company, has been reinstated for the next few years. The company has hired Ashish Goenka as CFO from Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), and Gaurav Pandey as the business head for Popeye. Rajdeep Kohli has been appointed as Chief Business Officer for Domino’s.

The stock is at a record high, the valuations are expensive but a lot of the brokerages are positive on the medium-term to long-term prospects of the stock.

