The rise in the petrochemical segment and the polymer prices have the spotlight on Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) and Indian Oil Corporation (IOC).

According to global brokerage house Jefferies, polymer prices have touched a decade-high level on the back of strong downstream demand and the demand is coming from sectors like auto, durables, consumer goods, medical supplies and that is leading to the highest spreads for polymers.

It also said that polyester spreads to remain under pressure due to capacity addition.

