Gujarat Gas posted strong Q4FY21 numbers. It was a beat on all parameters. Revenues soared to come in at Rs 3,500 crore, slightly lower than CNBC-TV18’s poll. Other than that, there was an expectation of a sharper EBITDA decline. EBITDA declined 6 percent, at Rs 554 crore.

The CNG volumes were at a record high for the company at 1.7 mmscmd. Total volumes went up 22 percent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, they were up 6 percent on a sequential basis.

CLSA has downgraded the stock to ‘outperform’ from ‘buy’ because of higher valuations but has increased the target price to Rs 570.