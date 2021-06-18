What’s Buzzing: Carlyle looking to sell 5% stake in SBI Card

Carlyle is looking to sell 4.8 crore shares, which is around 5 percent equity and the price band suggested was between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,040, which means around 5 percent odd discount to the last closing price.

Within six months, this is the second branch coming in from Carlyle where they are selling another 5 crore shares. That supply overhang seems to be there, which can have an impact on the stock price on Friday.

With every stake sale from Carlyle, the weight of SBI Card in the MSCI goes up. So, in the near term, it is positive but for today’s trading, the stock may be under pressure because of this large block.

Generally, there is slippage as well which impacts the stock price in the near term. But from a medium-term perspective, it is positive because the weight in MSCI for SBI Cards will go up once this block deal happens.

