Vedanta’s management is quite confident of its debt decreasing in FY22, so there is a deleveraging that is going to happen at the company. The net debt of Vedanta Ltd, ex-Hindustan Zinc, is close to USD 5 billion and at the parent level, the debt is close to USD 7.5 billion.

There are a lot of speculations around dividend as well. Vedanta has received close to USD 1.4 billion from Hindustan Zinc in FY21, but they have up-streamed only USD 480 million. Hence, there is a market expectation that the dividend will go up from Vedanta going forward. Vedanta’s management has also clarified that they will focus on dividend policy and cash flows.