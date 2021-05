The share price of State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 433.60 apiece on Friday. The stock price has seen a sharp rally after the lender reported strong March quarter earnings last week.

Analysts at global brokerage CLSA believe if the stock close above Rs 427, it will trigger a fresh breakout and an ultimate upside could be as high as Rs 755-760 per share.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 6,450.7 crore for the quarter ended March 2021, registering a jump of 80.1 percent from Rs 3,580.8 crore in the year-ago period. Its net interest income (NII) during Q4FY21 rose 18.9 percent to Rs 27,067 crore as against 22,767 crore, YoY.

Read here: SBI Q4 profit jumps 80% to Rs 6,450.7 crore; NII at Rs 27,067 crore

“State Bank of India’s 4QFY21 was a big beat, with just 22 bps of slippages and further net interest margin (NIM) improvement. FY21 slippages at less than 1.2% of loans were best in class, with the corporate credit cycle clearly turning and retail slippages at less than 0.5 percent of loans,” CLSA said.

Strong earnings led certain brokerage houses to raise the target price on SBI stock, lifting investors’ attraction towards it.