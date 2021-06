Latin America is the big market for United Phosphorous Ltd (UPL). In FY21, UPL got 38 percent of the total revenues from the Latin American region.

The management in particular mentioned, that Brazil's growth was ahead of the market despite significant currency devaluation and it is one of the company’s growth markets going ahead as well.

Brazil market saw 8 percent growth in FY21 itself and continues to be the growth story for the company.

