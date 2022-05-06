A tale of two surprises — the RBI and the Fed may upend a long-running trend in the Indian market

The RBI on Wednesday announced an out-of-cycle rate hike that shocked Dalal Street both in timing and magnitude. Hours later, the Federal Reserve announced a rate hike that was along expected lines, well received by global markets, and even Indian equities the next day.

The RBI’s surprise moves make money more scarce — by way of a hike in the key interest rate and a higher portion of cash reserves by commercial banks that will pull out more than Rs 83,000 crore of liquidity from the system.

The Fed’s policy action — with Jerome Powell ruling out aggressive rate increases in the future — is likely to stall the exodus of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), at the least, if not turn them into net buyers immediately.

This may mark the reversal of a trend in Indian markets — one where foreign institutional investors (FII) sell and domestic institutional investors (DII) mop up the shares offered — which has lasted months in a row.

So, where will the markets go with this change in dynamics?

Market expert Ajay Bagga believes FII outflows are bound to reverse going forward. “RBI action will help the rupee hold its own against the US dollar and will help in reversing FII outflows in a few weeks or months as sentiment improves,” he told CNBCTV18.com.

“DII flows will continue. The investing class that invests in MF and insurance is not impacted so much by RBI rate hikes. SIPs are strong and growing that will continue,” he said.

Nirmal Jain, Founder and Chairman of IIFL Group, told CNBC-TV18 that large FIIs, in his view, will be “relieved that the central bank is not pushed into the growth theme”. He is not concerned about how the market reacts in the short term.

He found RBI's action to be along expected lines and is of the view that it is not going to be a show spoiler over the next few months.

Market expert Prakash Diwan wasn’t too surprised by the RBI’s moves either. “This was bound to happen… It's just the timing or the nature of the quantum that probably wasn't very accurately judged,” he told CNBC-TV18.

He expects the market to take cues from “the way we have already seen FIIs very clearly demonstrate the behaviour”.