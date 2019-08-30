What market meltdown? These life insurers, AMCs touched their 52-week highs in 2019

Economic slowdown this year has affected the stock market significantly. Specific sectors — autos, financials, FMCG, banks, metals — saw a substantial meltdown led by low demand, job cuts, production cuts, inadequate foreign investment, falling interest rates globally and macro headwinds.

However, certain stocks proved that 'survival of the fittest' is possible in the market as well. Life insurers and asset management companies, since the beginning of this year, have risen and survived the market slowdown.

Stocks like HDFC Asset Management Company, Reliance Nippon Asset Management Company, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance Company and HDFC Life Insurance have gained continuously and have touched their 52-week highs during the stock market slowdown.

Overseas investors have pulled out the most amount in the month of August, to the tune of Rs 3,014 crore so far. According to depositories data, foreign portfolio investors (FPI) withdrew a net amount of Rs 12,105.33 crore from equities, but pumped in Rs 9,090.61 crore into the debt segment during August 1-23. This has translated into a total net outflow of Rs 3,014.72 crore from the capital markets (both equity and debt).

The recent sell-off was triggered by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman's July 5 budget announcements in which she proposed an increase in surcharge on income tax for the ultra-rich, a move that affected the foreign investors as well. Since July, Sensex and Nifty shed 4.86 percent and 5.69 percent respectively. However, recently, the Centre withdrew the additional surcharge and introduced a slew of measures to improve the concerning situation both in the markets and economy.

Speaking on the insurance sector, both Morgan Stanley and Macquarie in their research reports have stated that life insurance companies' target prices have been raised by 15 percent on an average, driven largely by improving value of new business (VNB) as opposed to banks. Top picks for both from the life insurance space is ICICI Prudential Life Insurance.

In a recent research report, Jefferies said, “Retail savings including retail protection for private industry grew 21 percent YoY for July in an environment where equity market momentum is weak. Mix shift from "return-pass through" to "return-guarantee" is the new reality and the business growth trends reflect the shifting priority of life insurance players.”