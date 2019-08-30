Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
What market meltdown? These life insurers, AMCs touched their 52-week highs in 2019

Updated : August 30, 2019 02:58 PM IST

Certain stocks proved that 'survival of the fittest' is possible in the market as well.
Life insurers and asset management companies, since the beginning of this year, have risen and survived the market slowdown.
According to the technical charts, asset management companies rose the most this year followed by life insurance companies.
