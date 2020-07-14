What made brokerages turn bearish towards this stock even after rising 60% in 1 year

Despite rising over 60 percent in the last 1 year and over 22 percent in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, brokerages have turned bearish towards Avenue Supermarts post its June-quarter results. Most brokerages like Motilal Oswal, HDFC Securities, Ambit, and Kotak Institutional Equities have a ‘sell’ rating on the stock. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse has retained underperform rating, and IDBI Capital and Geojit Financial Services have maintained a reduce rating.

Only Morgan Stanley and HSBC have retained a bullish view, with Morgan Stanley retaining its overweight rating and HSBC recommending a buy.

The D-Mart retail chain operator reported weak numbers on all fronts for the first quarter of fiscal 2021, impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. The company's consolidated net profit in Q1FY21 fell 87.59 percent to Rs 40.08 crore from Rs 323.06 crore in the same period last year.

Total revenue from operations during the quarter under review also declined 33.21 percent to Rs 3,883.18 crore as against Rs 5,814.56 crore, YoY.

COVID-19 led restrictions have significantly impacted the operations of the stores, footfalls, supply chain and new store construction, said Geojit in a note. The company continues to be under pressure which will negatively impact gross margin, added the brokerage and it expects new store additions to be significantly lower in FY21 on YoY basis but to ramp up in FY22. The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'reduce' rating with a new price target of Rs 2,100 (Rs 2,400 earlier) factoring COVID-led impact on growth and expensive valuation.

HDFC Securities, on the other hand, said that margins will remain under pressure as essentials remain high in revenue mix of the firm until September-end. To add to its woes, it may also have to continue contending with the rising cost of retailing, led by higher hardship allowance to front line staff and store sanitation costs, it added.

Finally, Motilal Oswal noted that DMART’s cost of retailing was a mere 7 percent of revenues in FY20 (which rose to 11 percent in 1QFY21 due to loss of sales and store closures witnessed during the lockdown). This is by far the lowest in the industry for a company that generated revenues of Rs 24,900 in FY20, it further said.

MOSL attributed this to, first, its ownership model, which is rent-saving at a time when all other retailers are reeling under severe pressures of the high rental cost, and second, its lean stores and lower OPEX, which leverage cost, in addition to providing high revenue throughput.