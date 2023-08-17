What is voluntary delisting of shares?

Delisting regulations provide an exit opportunity to all public shareholders of a company with the condition that the acquirer/promoter & promoter group shareholding in the company reaches 90 percent. This means, that for a company, to successfully delist itself, its public shareholders play a key role.

Delisting is the process of removal of any security of the company from a recognised stock exchange. The process of delisting securities of an Indian-listed company is governed by the securities market regulator, SEBI.

As per SEBI's delisting regulations, once shareholder approval through postal ballot and/e-voting with the required majority and in-principle approval from the stock exchanges are obtained, the next step in the process is to issue a detailed public announcement and the letter of offer.

Upon issuance of the offer documents, the bidding mechanism will commence wherein the public shareholders are given an opportunity to participate in the Reverse Book Building (RBB) process to determine the discoverable price for delisting.

Delisting regulations provide an exit opportunity to all public shareholders of a company with the condition that the acquirer/promoter & promoter group shareholding in the company reaches 90 percent. This means, that for a company, to successfully delist itself, its public shareholders play a key role.

It is in this context that public shareholders should know how a delisting process works and what they should do when a company of their interest intends to take this route.

Delsiting - 10 things public shareholders should remember

All eligible public shareholders holding equity shares in physical or demat form can participate in the Reverse Book Building (RBB) process after the letter of offer with bidding/tendering steps and relevant timeline is sent to these eligible shareholders

Once an in-principle approval is granted, the acquirer (along with the other members of the promoter and promoter group), issues a detailed public announcement followed by a letter of offer to the public shareholders. Shareholders have a specified bidding period of 5 working days to tender their shares at their chosen price.

Shareholder approval in any delisting process is the endorsement sought from the company's shareholders through a vote from public shareholders. For delisting to proceed further, the number of votes in favor by public shareholders must be twice the number of votes against the delisting proposal, ensuring substantial support for the proposed action among the public shareholders.

Under the current tax laws in India, the sale of equity shares attracts capital gains tax. Whether the shareholder is a resident or non-resident Indian, any gains from selling listed equity shares on a recognised stock exchange will be subject to capital gains tax.

For delisting offers conducted through a domestic stock exchange, Securities Transaction Tax (STT) is collected by the stock exchange and deducted from the amount payable to the shareholder

For shareholders who hold shares for a period of up to 12 months before the delisting offer, the gains will be treated as short-term capital gains and accordingly taxed at 15 percent.

On the other hand, shareholders holding shares for over 12 months will be subject to long-term capital gains tax at 10 percent on gains exceeding Rs 1 lakh. Taxability of capital gain arising to a non-resident Indian from the sale of equity shares is evaluated on the basis of provisions of the Income Tax Act or the Double Taxation Avoidance Agreement entered between India and the country of which the non-resident seller is resident. These tax rates are subject to the applicable rate of surcharge, health, and education cess.

In case the delisting of security is successful and remaining shareholders who have not tendered their shares in the Reverse Book Building (RBB) process might be charged at a higher tax rate as they would be holding unlisted shares.

The delisting offer shall be considered successful if the equity shares accepted through the delisting offer takes the shareholding of the acquirer (along with the other members of the promoter and promoter group) to at least 90 percent of the paid-up equity share capital of the company in accordance with the Delisting Regulations.

It must be noted that the floor price that is announced is not fixed by the management, it only serves as the minimum price offered by the acquirer and is calculated as per the SEBI’s Delisting Regulations.

The actual price is determined through the Reverse Book Building (RBB) process, where stronger public shareholder participation means a better opportunity for the public shareholders to establish the delisting price.

The acquirer along with the people acting in concert who have successfully managed to delist the companies have paid a lucrative premium ranging between 10 percent to over 200 percent in some cases.

Once the delisting offer is successful, the remaining public shareholders who have not participated in the Reverse Book Building process, have the right to tender their equity shares for at least one year from the delisting date though these shares would be treated as unlisted shares for the tax calculation.

It is important to note, that SEBI in a recent consultation paper has proposed to make changes to the delisting process. Among other things, as an alternate mechanism to the Reverse Book Building process, SEBI has proposed the introduction of delisting of securities through a fixed price mechanism. Once SEBI gets public feedback, on these proposed changes, it will formalize the rules as it deems fit.