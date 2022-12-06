English
market Newsstocks News

Westlife Foodworld shares gain for the third straight day to a 52-week high

By CNBCTV18.com Dec 6, 2022 2:19:26 PM IST (Published)

The company expects a three-fold jump in sales, between Rs 4,000 - Rs 4,500 crore, by 2027.

Shares of Westlife Foodworld Ltd. rose 10 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 815.25 on the BSE on Tuesday.


The shares of the company, which operates McDonald’s stores in the Western and Southern parts of India, have rallied over 12 percent in the last two sessions after the company disclosed its vision 2027 plan.

On December 2, Westlife Foodworld said that it aims to scale the total number of stores to 580-630 within the next five years from the current 337 outlets. The company expects a three-fold jump in sales, between Rs 4,000 - Rs 4,500 crore, by 2027.

As part of the expansion plan, it increased the number of stores from 236 across 30 cities in the financial year 2016 to 337 over 52 cities now.

The company has undertaken a cost-saving exercise by implementing initiatives in food, paper, distribution, utilities, maintenance, and employee costs. As a result, it saved Rs 55 crore by slashing unnecessary expenditures.

Westlife Foodworld managed to improve its profitability to 12.8 percent from 5.9 percent in the financial year 2016. Cost savings and operating leverage initiative contributed 3.7 percent to its profitability.

Westlife Foodworld reported a net profit of Rs 31.55 crore in the September quarter as against a net loss of Rs 4.42 crore in the year-ago period. The company recorded a 48.5 percent growth in total revenue at Rs 572.42 crore.

Shares of Westlife Foodworld have gained 37 percent in the last year while the stock soared 39.29 percent year-to-date (YTD).

The Westlife Foodworld stock is trading at Rs 789.20, up 6.66 percent.
(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
