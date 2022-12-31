Welspun Enterprises approves Rs 235 crore buyback, interim dividend of Rs 7.5 apiece

The company’s board will conduct an Extra Ordinary General Meeting on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, to obtain approval for the share buyback.

The Welspun Enterprises Ltd. board has approved a share buyback proposal and a special dividend for the financial year 2023 at its meeting on Friday.

The construction engineering company said that its Board of Directors approved undertaking a buyback of 1.17 crore equity shares of Rs 10 each at a buyback price of Rs 200 each, through the tender offer route.

The aggregate value of the share buyback stands at Rs 235 crore.

Welspun Enterprises also informed that its Promoters and Promoter Group will look forward to tendering up not more than 53.5 lakh equity shares from a total of 8.06 crore shares held by them, translating to a 53.76 percent shareholding of the company.

SEBI registered merchant banker, DAM Capital Advisors Ltd., will serve as the Manager for the said Buyback.

Welspun’s board also approved the payment of a ‘One Time Special Dividend’ of Rs 7.5 per share of the face value of Rs 10 each to eligible shareholders of the company for the current financial year.

The record date to determine the shareholder eligibility is on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, and the interim dividend shall be paid by January 20, 2023.

Further, the company has retrieved its ‘Scheme of Amalgamation’ as it has proposed to undertake the share buyback, and shall submit it for the Board’s approval after the buyback of shares, it said.