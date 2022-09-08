Indian supplier to Chevron sees recovery in oil and gas pipes

Welspun Corp's MD & CEO Vipul Mathur expects its newest Ductile Iron pipes business to witness inventory losses. Find out how he sees the company's business in the years ahead.

Buy / Sell Welspun Corp share TRADE

Welspun Corp, the world's second-largest manufacturer of large diameter pipes is bullish about the demand for oil and gas pipes for the next two years.

Companies like Chevron, DOW, Exxon Mobil, GAIL, and Qatar Petroleum feature among Welspun Corp's clientele.

Welspun's MD & CEO Vipul Mathur told CNBC TV-18 in an interview that he is not seeing any signs of a slowdown on the indicators that they are monitoring, despite the correction in crude prices from elevated levels. He also attributed the demand to the slow adoption of renewable energy.

Also Read | India imported six times more oil from Russia to fight inflation, says Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

"The demand for oil and gas transportation is still going to be there, the pipelines are still going to be required and that is the play we will continue to enjoy," he said.

Mathur is also optimistic about the demand for the company's newest foray - the Ductile Iron pipes business. However, he has warned of inventory losses to the tune of Rs 100 crore as the company procured raw materials at a time when commodity prices had shot through the roof.

Those prices have now corrected.

"The corrections have been to the tune of $200 per tonne and that's a big number," he said.

Welspun Corp had forayed into the DI pipes business in August 2020 by announcing a greenfield facility in Anjar with an initial capex of Rs 1,250 crore. It hoped the DI pipes foray to be a natural fit for its product portfolio expansion, have good synergies with its existing business and bring stability to its earnings. The facility was commissioned in July this year.

However, he expects the business to start firing all cylinders soon enough due to robust demand. "The good part is that there is demand - robust and healthy, and it is going to be there for the next 5-7 years. So it will be in our interests to ramp up as quickly as possible," the MD & CEO said.

Welspun's current line pipe orderbook currently stands at over a million tonnes, valued at $1.6 billion. This orderbook will get executed over the next 4-5 quarters.

"This tailwind will see us through for the next 3-4 years," Mathur said.

Other key takeaways from the conversation:

Saudi and US assets are booked for the full year

Looking to augment capacity in India

US operations will start to reflect in Q3 and Q4 FY23