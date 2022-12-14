Welspun Corp receives possession of moveable assets of ABG Shipyard 

Welspun Corp and its arm Nauyaan Shipyard paid Rs 659 crore to secure assets of ABG Shipyard.

Welspun Corp Ltd announced that it has secured the possession of certain moveable properties of ABG Shipyard, which is going through an insolvency resolution plan. In a filing to the stock exchanges on Wednesday, the company said that it received the possession of moveable properties from the liquidator of ABG Shipyard, which includes partially built obsolete ships, metal and scrap.

In addition, the company’s wholly-owned subsidiary Nauyaan Shipyard has received the possession of the immovable property at Dahej in Gujarat from the liquidator.

With regards to the leasehold lands at Dahej, the Liquidator along with Nauyaan Shipyard is in the process of taking necessary steps with Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation and Gujarat Maritime Board for completion of transfer formalities.

In September, Welspun announced that the liquidator of ABG Shipyard declared the company as a successful bidder for the private sale of specified assets under the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Following this, the company and its arm Nauyaan Shipyard paid Rs 659 crore to secure assets of ABG Shipyard.

The partially built obsolete ships and scrap acquired under Welspun Corp was estimated to be over 1,50,000 MT. It was estimated that its potential value would be unlocked within 12-15 months from completion of the acquisition, the company stated.

Welspun is a one-stop service provider offering end-to-end pipe solutions. Its businesses are spread across 50 countries in six continents.