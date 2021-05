Market

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Ujjivan Financial, Torrent Pharma and more

Updated : May 19, 2021 09:28 AM IST

Among brokerages, Nomura downgraded Ujjivan Financial and cut the profit estimates for FY22 while Jefferies is bearish on Torrent Pharma. Also, brokerages remained mixed on Tata Motors after its March quarter earnings. Here's a look at the top brokerage calls for today:

Nomura on Ujjivan Financial: The brokerage downgraded the stock to 'neutral' with a target at Rs 240 per share. Ujjivan barely managed to remain profitable for FY21, it said and cut profit estimates for FY22/23 by 65 percent/15 percent.

Jefferies on Torrent Power: The brokerage maintains an 'underperform' rating on the stock with a target at Rs 2,416 per share. It says estimate of FY21-23 EPS CAGR of 17.2 percent for the firm is driven by continued deleveraging.

Jefferies on Axis Bank: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 910 per share. Valuation discount makes Axis Bank’s stock attractively priced, the brokerage said.

Nomura on Tata Motors: The brokerage maintains a 'reduce' call on the stock with a target at Rs 313 per share. Debt reduction is a positive for Tata Motors but lack of electric vehicles is a long-term concern for JLR, it noted.

Goldman Sachs on Tata Motors: The brokerage maintains a 'sell' call on the stock with a target at Rs 254 per share. Q4 results were a mixed bag with a beat on India business and a miss at JLR, GS stated.

UBS on Tata Motors: The brokerage maintains a 'neutral' call on the stock with a target at Rs 360 per share. Positive on India, but JLR volume expectations are high, and chip shortage is likely to impact JLR volume in H1, UBS said.

CLSA on Tata Motors: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 403 per share. Tata Motors' management expects strong volume and free-cash-flow to resume in H2FY22, noted CLSA.

