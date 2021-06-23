Wednesday’s top brokerage calls: RIL, IndusInd Bank and more

Credit Suisse on Reliance Industries | The brokerage believes that revamped Embibe app should position the company as a key player in EdTech.
CLSA on IndusInd Bank | CLSA expects IndusInd Bank to deliver 15 percent RoE by FY23/24 and finds valuations at current levels reasonable. It maintains a Buy call.
Morgan Stanley on Dr Reddy's Laboratories | The brokerage has an Overweight call on Dr Reddy’s with an expectation of earnings upcycle, led by India/EM markets.
UBS on United Breweries | UBS maintains its Neutral stance on UBL with Heineken looking to consolidate its stake.
CLSA on OIL India | CLSA upgrades the stock to Buy as it finds the company the only midcap to offer positive leverage to crude.
CLSA on ZEEL & Sun TV | CLSA has a Buy rating on both ZEEL and Sun TV, but finds ZEEL better placed on growth parameters.