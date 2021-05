Market

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Godrej Consumer and steel stocks

Among brokerages, CLSA is bullish on Godrej Consumer post its March quarter earnings while Jefferies raised the target price for the stock. Meanwhile, Credit Suisse likes Tata Steel and JSPL in the steel space. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

CLSA on Godrej Consumer: The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 800 per share. It added that the company reported weak margin delivery in the inflationary setting.

Jefferies on Godrej Consumer: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock and raised the target to Rs 1,000 per share from Rs 840 earlier.

Credit Suisse on Godrej Consumer: The brokerage has an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 875 per share. CEO appointment of Sudhir Sitapati a major medium-term positive, it added.

Credit Suisse on Steel: As per the brokerage, unprecedented discount to export prices opens room for hikes. Domestic prices are at a 22 percent discount to China. It prefers Tata Steel and JSOL in the steel space.

Published : May 12, 2021 08:10 AM IST