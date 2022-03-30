Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Emami, IndiaMart, ONGC and Escorts

CLSA on Emami |

The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the company's stock as it sees limited upside ahead.

BofA on IndiaMart InterMESH | The brokerage expects competition in this space to remain high. BofA has retained its 'underweight' stance on IndiaMart's stock. The brokerage expects competition in this space to remain high. BofA has retained its 'underweight' stance on IndiaMart's stock.

BofA on Escorts | The company has been losing market share, the brokerage firm said downgrading its rating on Escorts shares to 'underperform'. The company has been losing market share, the brokerage firm said downgrading its rating on Escorts shares to 'underperform'.