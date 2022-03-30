Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Emami, IndiaMart, ONGC and Escorts

CLSA on Emami |
The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on the company's stock as it sees limited upside ahead.
BofA on IndiaMart InterMESH | The brokerage expects competition in this space to remain high. BofA has retained its 'underweight' stance on IndiaMart's stock.
BofA on Escorts | The company has been losing market share, the brokerage firm said downgrading its rating on Escorts shares to 'underperform'.
Morgan Stanley on ONGC | Morgan Stanley sees earnings upside for ONGC with upcoming gas price hike and tight supplies in oil and gas markets.