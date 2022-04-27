Wednesday's top brokerage calls: CLSA on Bajaj Finance, Morgan Stanley on HDFC Life and more

CLSA on Bajaj Finance |

The brokerage firm says ‘sell’ Bajaj Finance stock and has cut its EPS by 8 percent for FY23 and by 9 percent for FY24.

Morgan Stanley on HDFC Life | The insurance company's management has guided for a continued margin expansion, noted Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm has maintained its 'overweight' call on HDFC Life shares.

Macquarie on HDFC Life | The brokerage firm has maintained its 'outperform' rating on shares of HDFC Life. Macquarie said that the company's fundraising in the form of debt will boost the solvency margin.