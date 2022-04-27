Cross
Wednesday's top brokerage calls: CLSA on Bajaj Finance, Morgan Stanley on HDFC Life and more

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)
Brokerage radar: CLSA says 'sell' Bajaj Finance while the brokerage firm has maintained a 'buy' call on HDFC Life. Macquarie, on the other hand, has maintained its ‘outperform’ rating on shares of HDFC Life. Here are tpday's top brokerage calls:

CLSA on Bajaj Finance |
The brokerage firm says ‘sell’ Bajaj Finance stock and has cut its EPS by 8 percent for FY23 and by 9 percent for FY24.
Morgan Stanley on HDFC Life | The insurance company’s management has guided for a continued margin expansion, noted Morgan Stanley. The brokerage firm has maintained its ‘overweight’ call on HDFC Life shares.
Macquarie on HDFC Life | The brokerage firm has maintained its ‘outperform’ rating on shares of HDFC Life. Macquarie said that the company’s fundraising in the form of debt will boost the solvency margin.
CLSA on HDFC Life | CLSA says that the risk-reward ratio for HDFC Life is favourable and has maintained its ‘buy’ rating on shares of the life insurance company.
