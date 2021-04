Market

Wednesday's top brokerage calls: Adani Ports, Dr Reddy's and more

Updated : April 07, 2021 09:11 AM IST

Among brokerages, Citi is bullish on Adani Ports and expects strong volume growth in Q4. CLSA maintains 'buy' call on Dr Reddy's and prefers large-cap stocks in the IT space like Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra. Here are the top brokerage calls for today:

CNBCTV18.com

Citi on Adani Ports: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 935 per share. It expects strong volume growth in Q4 and the company remains among its top picks.

CLSA on Dr Reddy's: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 5,830 per share. Improved profitability in India and sustaining US margin will be key for the company, it added.

CLSA on Tech: As per the brokerage, the proposed US corporate tax rate hike is unlikely to affect demand. It remains positive on the sector with a bias for large caps. Infosys, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra remain preferred picks.

Macquarie on Avenue Supermarts: The brokerage maintains an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,500 per share. However, it cut FY22 EPS by 6 percent to factor in the lockdown in Maharashtra.

HSBC on Indian Hotels: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 160 per share. An increase in COVID cases could extend demand weakness, said the brokerage.

HSBC on Maruti: The brokerage maintains a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 8,400 per share. It added that the company successfully restricted its market share loss in FY21.

