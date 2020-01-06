#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Updated : January 06, 2020 01:25 PM IST

While benchmark indices gave over 100 percent return in the last decade, some stocks failed to take advantage of this bull run falling up to 99 percent in 10 years.
To put in perspective, had you invested Rs 1 lakh in these stock in 2010, you would be left with only Rs 5,000 today.
Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Tax dept enhances scope of information to be given under new ITR forms

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Wealth destroyers: These stocks reduced an investment of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5,000 in 10 years

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Rupee opens sharply lower at 72.01/$1 on heightened global geopolitical tensions

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV