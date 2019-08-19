Market
Weak economy triggers broad-based earnings cut, says CLSA report
Updated : August 19, 2019 08:42 AM IST
The first quarter pre-existing (pre-ex) earnings were flat and failed to live up to the expected 8 percent growth, with financial earnings being a key disappointment, global brokerage firm CLSA has said in a report.
The brokerage also said that the positives were few given the slowing economy.
