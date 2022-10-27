Homemarket newsstocks news

Weak earnings drag Chennai Petroleum to worst day in four months

Weak earnings drag Chennai Petroleum to worst day in four months

1 Min(s) Read

By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

Mini

Shares of Chennai Petro declined the most in a single day since June this year.

Recommended Articles

View All

T20 World Cup: How do the power-hitters of IND, ENG, AUS and PAK stack up against each other?

IST6 Min(s) Read

London Eye: Rishi Sunak becoming UK PM is nothing short of a miracle

IST5 Min(s) Read

Dead ball confusion explained: Why India was awarded 3 runs even after Kohli was bowled?

IST3 Min(s) Read

Why teachers feel new National Curriculum Framework is fine on paper but hard to apply

IST4 Min(s) Read

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. shares plunged over 15 percent intraday on Thursday after the company's operating profit nearly eroded during the September quarter.

Revenue for the quarter declined 16 percent to Rs 19,508 crore while it barely managed to remain profitable. Net profit declined 99 percent to Rs 28 crore from Rs 2,358 crore during the June quarter.
The company attributed the drop in revenue due to the imposition of duties on exports of petroleum products, starting July 1.
Consolidated EBITDA also declined 93 percent from the previous quarter to Rs 228 crore while the operating margin fell to 1.2 percent from 14.7 percent in June.

Gross Refining Margin or the difference between the value of the product leaving the refinery from when it enters dropped to $4.44 per barrel from $25.04 per barrel quarter-on-quarter.

Shares of Chennai Petroleum are trading 12 percent lower as of 1:30 PM at Rs 206.60. This is the stock's biggest single-day drop since June this year.

Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Chennai Petro

Previous Article

Kirit Parikh committee likely to recommend gas price cap | Awaaz Exclusive

Next Article

Relief for Dhanlaxmi Bank as Kerala HC upholds appeal against writ petitions