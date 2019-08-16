Moneycontrol Pro#IndependenceDay#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Auto

We are mid-way in the slowdown for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, says Edelweiss report

Updated : August 16, 2019 03:47 PM IST

Edelweiss analysis on auto stocks for the past 20 years’ demand cycle indicates that the sector is currently in the middle of a down cycle.
High High Goods and Services Tax (GST), low demand and various other macro concerns have dragged the auto sector to 5-year lows.
The brokerage further said, “We are mid-way in the slowdown for 2W (two-wheelers) and PV (Passenger vehicles) with Q1FY20 being the first quarter of sharp sales dip."
We are mid-way in the slowdown for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, says Edelweiss report
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Grounded Jet Airways Q1 results delayed amid 'complexities of issues'

Grounded Jet Airways Q1 results delayed amid 'complexities of issues'

Markets this week: Indiabulls Housing, RIL top gainers, Eicher Motors top loser

Markets this week: Indiabulls Housing, RIL top gainers, Eicher Motors top loser

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat on Friday, down 0.6% for the week; banks gain, IT stocks drag

Closing Bell: Sensex, Nifty end flat on Friday, down 0.6% for the week; banks gain, IT stocks drag

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV