We are mid-way in the slowdown for two-wheelers and passenger vehicles, says Edelweiss report
Updated : August 16, 2019 03:47 PM IST
Edelweiss analysis on auto stocks for the past 20 years’ demand cycle indicates that the sector is currently in the middle of a down cycle.
High High Goods and Services Tax (GST), low demand and various other macro concerns have dragged the auto sector to 5-year lows.
The brokerage further said, “We are mid-way in the slowdown for 2W (two-wheelers) and PV (Passenger vehicles) with Q1FY20 being the first quarter of sharp sales dip."
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more