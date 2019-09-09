#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Warren Buffett's Duracell plans to buy Eveready's assets worth Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, says report

Updated : September 09, 2019 08:50 AM IST

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway owned Duracell Inc. has pipped rival Energizer Holdings and is set to acquire BM Khaitan's flagship Eveready Industries in a slump sale for Rs 1,600-1,700 crore, reported The Economic Times.
The person related to the matter said that the all-cash deal will be beneficial to Eveready in wiping out its debt.
Meanwhile, the deal is in the final stages of negotiation and will be announced soon.Â 
cnbc two logos
