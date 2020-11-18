Market Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is back in buying mode Updated : November 18, 2020 11:12 AM IST In the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Buffett had acknowledged that the pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments. The firm seemed to be partial to pharmaceutical stocks, more so after the vaccine announcement by Pfizer. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.