Access Content from Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Read the best of Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro Selected Articles from Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
Access Content from
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Read the best of
Financial Times on Moneycontrol Pro
 Selected Articles from
Financial Times now on Moneycontrol Pro
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is back in buying mode

Updated : November 18, 2020 11:12 AM IST

In the annual meeting of Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Buffett had acknowledged that the pandemic could significantly damage the economy and his investments.
The firm seemed to be partial to pharmaceutical stocks, more so after the vaccine announcement by Pfizer.
Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway is back in buying mode

Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.

You May Also Like

Telangana joins 22 other states to go for option-1 to meet GST shortfall

Telangana joins 22 other states to go for option-1 to meet GST shortfall

Amazon seeks control of Future Group with Rs 1,431 crore investment

Amazon seeks control of Future Group with Rs 1,431 crore investment

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

WPI inflation at 8-month high of 1.48% in October on costlier manufactured items

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement