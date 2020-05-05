Market Warren Buffett isn’t buying but says one stock market bet still makes sense Updated : May 05, 2020 04:28 PM IST Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett has long said that owning an S&P 500 stock market index fund is the best bet long-term investors can make. Even as Covid-19 makes the billionaire concerned about stocks, including the airlines he sold, as well as the extreme nature of Fed policy needed, Buffett still believes in holding the S&P 500. First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365