Walmart takes impairment charge of $290 million for Jabong
Updated : November 15, 2019 09:19 AM IST
US retail giant Walmart takes a pre-tax non-cash impairment charge of $290 million for the value of the 'Jabong' trade name in the third quarter.
Walmart logged 2.5 percent rise in revenue at $128 billion for the third quarter while its operating income fell by 5.4 per cent to $4.7 billion.
