Wall Street turns higher as Donald Trump promises cures, cash

Updated : March 19, 2020 11:06 PM IST

Ford Motor Co was the latest major US corporation to bolster its cash reserves to ride out the virus impact, drawing down more than $15 billion from existing credit lines.
At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 399.59 points, or 2.01 percent, at 20,298.51, the S&P 500 was up 48.42 points, or 2.02 percent, at 2,446.52.
The Nasdaq Composite was up 247.43 points, or 3.54 percent, at 7,237.27.
Wall Street turns higher as Donald Trump promises cures, cash

