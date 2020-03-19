Stocks Wall Street turns higher as Donald Trump promises cures, cash Updated : March 19, 2020 11:06 PM IST Ford Motor Co was the latest major US corporation to bolster its cash reserves to ride out the virus impact, drawing down more than $15 billion from existing credit lines. At 11:55 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 399.59 points, or 2.01 percent, at 20,298.51, the S&P 500 was up 48.42 points, or 2.02 percent, at 2,446.52. The Nasdaq Composite was up 247.43 points, or 3.54 percent, at 7,237.27.