Wall Street touches new highs after comments by US Fed's Powell
Updated : July 11, 2019 06:26 AM IST
The Dow also hit an intraday record and the Nasdaq closed at an all-time high following the release of prepared remarks for Powell's testimony before the US House of Representatives Financial Services Committee.
Powell said the central bank stands ready to "act as appropriate" to support record US economic growth.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 76.71 points, or 0.29 percent, to 26,860.2, the S&P 500 gained 13.44 points, or 0.45 percent, to 2,993.07 and the Nasdaq Composite added 60.80 points, or 0.75 percent, to 8,202.53.
