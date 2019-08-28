Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
Wall Street slips as financials drag, trade outlook clouds

Updated : August 28, 2019 06:31 AM IST

US stocks initially advanced, building on Monday’s bounce, as President Donald Trump forecast another round of talks with Beijing.
A deepening of the inversion in the yield curve between the 2-year and 10-year US Treasuries underscored worries about a weakening global economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.66 points, or 0.48 percent, to 25,774.17, the S&P 500 lost 9.53 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,868.85, and the Nasdaq Composite 26.79 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,826.95.
