Wall Street slips as financials drag, trade outlook clouds
Updated : August 28, 2019 06:31 AM IST
US stocks initially advanced, building on Monday’s bounce, as President Donald Trump forecast another round of talks with Beijing.
A deepening of the inversion in the yield curve between the 2-year and 10-year US Treasuries underscored worries about a weakening global economy.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 124.66 points, or 0.48 percent, to 25,774.17, the S&P 500 lost 9.53 points, or 0.33 percent, to 2,868.85, and the Nasdaq Composite 26.79 points, or 0.34 percent, to 7,826.95.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more