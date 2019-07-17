Wall Street slips as bank earnings, Trump trade comments weigh
Updated : July 17, 2019 06:27 AM IST
JPMorgan Chase & Co and Wells Fargo & Co beat quarterly profit estimates but reported weaker net interest income, pointing to rising deposit costs.
Stocks also moved lower after Trump said there was a long way to go with China on trade and threatened to put tariffs on another $325 billion of Chinese goods.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 23.53 points, or 0.09 percent, to 27,335.63, the S&P 500 lost 10.26 points, or 0.34 percent, to 3,004.04 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 35.39 points, or 0.43 percent, to 8,222.80.
