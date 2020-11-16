Market Wall Street rises as vaccine hopes firm after Moderna data Updated : November 16, 2020 09:19 PM IST Moderna Inc soared 8 percent as it said its experimental vaccine was 94.5 percent effective in preventing COVID-19 based on interim data from a late-stage trial. The S&P energy sector added 3.0 percent, while banks rose 2.2 percent, building on gains from last week. Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at just Rs.33/- per month for the first year. Use code SUPERPRO. Limited period offer. Available on Web and Android.