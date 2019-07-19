Wall Street rises as Fed president John Williams cements rate-cut expectations
Updated : July 19, 2019 06:28 AM IST
New York Fed president John Williams said that when rates and inflation are low, policymakers cannot afford to keep their "powder dry" and wait for potential economic problems to materialise.
Stocks had been lower as shares of Netflix Inc tumbled 10.3 percent after the company's quarterly results, which missed targets for new subscribers overseas.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 3.12 points, or 0.01 percent, to 27,222.97, the S&P 500 gained 10.69 points, or 0.36 percent, to 2,995.11 and the Nasdaq Composite added 22.04 points, or 0.27 percent, to 8,207.24.
