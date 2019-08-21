Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#RakeshJhunjhunwala#IncomeTax
Wall Street rally ends as financial shares slide

Updated : August 21, 2019 06:27 AM IST

The S&P 500 financial index dropped 1.4 percent and the group weighed most heavily on the benchmark index among its major sectors, which all registered losses.
Prior to Tuesday's session, US stocks had recovered most of their losses from a steep sell-off last Wednesday, which was triggered by a brief inversion of the yield curve between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries, widely considered a harbinger of a recession.
Facebook Inc shares dropped 1.3 percent as the company said it was tweaking its policies to allow users to see and control the data that other websites and apps share with the social network to improve targeted advertising.
