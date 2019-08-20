Wall Street rallies on hopes of global economic stimulus
Updated : August 20, 2019 06:17 AM IST
The benchmark S&P 500 has recovered most of its losses following Wednesday's brief inversion of the yield curve between 2-year and 10-year Treasuries, commonly viewed as an indicator of a recession within the next two years.
China's central bank unveiled a key interest rate reform on Saturday to help steer borrowing costs lower for companies.
Shares of Apple Inc rose 1.9 percent to provide the biggest boost to the Nasdaq and the second-largest boost to the S&P 500 and the Dow.
