Wall Street rallies after China trade comments

Updated : August 30, 2019 06:26 AM IST

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled for September, but progress would be determined by whether Washington could create favorable conditions.
US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday "at a different level," but did not provide details.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 326.15 points, or 1.25 percent, to 26,362.25, the S&P 500 gained 36.63 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,924.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 116.51 points, or 1.48 percent, to 7,973.39.
