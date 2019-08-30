Wall Street rallies after China trade comments

China's commerce ministry said both sides are discussing the next round of talks scheduled for September, but progress would be determined by whether Washington could create favorable conditions.
US President Donald Trump said in a Fox News radio interview that trade talks were scheduled for Thursday "at a different level," but did not provide details.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 326.15 points, or 1.25 percent, to 26,362.25, the S&P 500 gained 36.63 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,924.57 and the Nasdaq Composite added 116.51 points, or 1.48 percent, to 7,973.39.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more