Wall Street opens higher as financials rise

US stocks opened higher on Friday as financials rose but the S&P 500 and Nasdaq may still end a volatile week in the red as the shock of the launch of an impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump offsets positive cues on trade.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 96.14 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 26,987.26.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.85 points, or 0.26%, at 2,985.47.