Wall Street jumps after Joe Biden's Super Tuesday surge

Updated : March 04, 2020 09:56 PM IST

The benchmark S&P 500 rose for the second time in 10 sessions, bolstered by Biden's return to front-runner status in the US Democratic presidential nomination campaign over self-declared socialist Bernie Sanders.
Fears of a global slide into recession, and a resulting collapse in US corporate earnings this year, have knocked $3.1 trillion off the value of major US companies in the past 10 days.
