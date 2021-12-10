0

Wall Street: How S&P 500, Nasdaq, Dow Jones and Russell 2000 fared on Thursday

By CNBCTV18.com | IST (Published)
Mini

Stocks of small companies fell more than the rest of the market. The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.50 points, or 2.3 percent, to 2,220.21.

The US stock markets fell on Thursday after three consecutive days of gains. The major indices - S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average - closed lower. Shares of small companies fell more than the rest of the market.
On Thursday:
The S&P 500 fell 33.76 points, or 0.7%, to 4,667.45.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.06 points, or less than 0.1%, to 35,754.69.
The Nasdaq fell 269.62 points, or 1.7%, to 15,517.37.
The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 51.50 points, or 2.3%, to 2,220.21.
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 129.02 points, or 2.8%.
The Dow is up 1,174.61 points, or 3.4%.
The Nasdaq is up 431.90 points, or 2.9%.
The Russell 2000 is up 60.90 points, or 2.8%.
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 911.38 points, or 24.3%.
The Dow is up 5,148.21 points, or 16.8%.
The Nasdaq is up 2,629.09 points, or 20.4%.
The Russell 2000 is up 245.35 points, or 12.4%.
-With agency inputs
